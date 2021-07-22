William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

