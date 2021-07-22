Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Gap Up to $37.74

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $39.19. Willdan Group shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 978 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,821.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Willdan Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Willdan Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

