Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.36. 30,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,250. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a one year low of $143.27 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.21.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

