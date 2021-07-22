WeTrust (TRST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. WeTrust has a market cap of $540,646.11 and approximately $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

