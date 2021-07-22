Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

