Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE:WES opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 6.49%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

