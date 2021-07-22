West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to C$118.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.93.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

