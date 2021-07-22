Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

