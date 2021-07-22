Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MVB Financial (MVBF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF):

7/20/2021 – MVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. 20,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,454. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $486.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

