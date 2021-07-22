Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oxford Instruments (OXINF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS: OXINF):

7/22/2021 – Oxford Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

7/20/2021 – Oxford Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Oxford Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Oxford Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/3/2021 – Oxford Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/17/2021 – Oxford Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/9/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OXINF opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

