Wedbush Weighs in on KeyCorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.