Wedbush Weighs in on Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 20.7% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,819 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

