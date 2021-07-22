Webflix Token (WFX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Webflix Token has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $33,172.78 and $77.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webflix Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.71 or 0.00849715 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token (CRYPTO:WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,114,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

