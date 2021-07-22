Weatherford International (WFRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter.

Shares of WFRD opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Weatherford International has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $20.02.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

