WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Garry O. Ridge Sells 8,075 Shares

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,613,341.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Garry O. Ridge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WD-40 alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $241.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,913,000 after buying an additional 405,916 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 530,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,291,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 25.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 25.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.