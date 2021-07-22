Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Wayside Technology Group worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Wayside Technology Group Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.