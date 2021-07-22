Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Update

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $60.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.