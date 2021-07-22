WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.32 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $28.32 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00821743 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.