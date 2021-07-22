Waves Enterprise (WEST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $252,660.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $252,660.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00103260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00142509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,965.03 or 1.00038807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

