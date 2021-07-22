Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.77. 4,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,873. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.63. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $195.97 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

