Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $32,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

WAT traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $375.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,441. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $373.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

