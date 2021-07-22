Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a consensus rating of Hold.

WRTBY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

