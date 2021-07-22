Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after buying an additional 6,289,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,875,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $6,337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FI stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.