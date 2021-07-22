Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP grew its position in Microsoft by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 232,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,821,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 300,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

