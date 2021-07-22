W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $31.10 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $31.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $31.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

NYSE:GWW opened at $457.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $326.64 and a one year high of $479.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

