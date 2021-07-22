W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,675,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.49. 4,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

