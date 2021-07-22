Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 226.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VYGR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,951. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $126.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

