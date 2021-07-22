Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Voya Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,539,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

VOYA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.