Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 242 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 239.56.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.