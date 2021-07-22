Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,472 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,252 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lyft worth $48,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $181,898,000 after purchasing an additional 621,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 105,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.73. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,870. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

