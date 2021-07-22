Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $40.32 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $40,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $607.98. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $612.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.56.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,077 shares of company stock worth $40,921,129. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.