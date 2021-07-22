Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $34.82 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Masco worth $34,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 352,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Masco by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.45. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

