Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 270,238 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $37,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,896. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.