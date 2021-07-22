Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 896,231 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 896,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,354,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.87. 417,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,955,000. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

