Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after buying an additional 588,082 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after buying an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after buying an additional 188,578 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after buying an additional 284,496 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

