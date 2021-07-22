Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $403.52 million and a P/E ratio of 33.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06. Vitru has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.91.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

