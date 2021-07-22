Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

VC stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.81 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

