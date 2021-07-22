Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Holdings Lessened by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor accounts for about 6.5% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 4,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,258. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

