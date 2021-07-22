Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMEO. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vimeo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Vimeo stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

