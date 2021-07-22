Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $196.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $293.56.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.