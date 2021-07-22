Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues Earnings Results

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

