Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report sales of $33.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.23 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.00 billion to $135.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.65 billion to $138.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.72. 324,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

