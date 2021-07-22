Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 229,341 Shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,341 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Falcon Capital Acquisition worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,679,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 702.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,006,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 182.7% in the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCAC opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

