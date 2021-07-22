Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

