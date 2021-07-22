Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $4,893.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,852.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,500.00 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.