Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,855 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.