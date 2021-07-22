Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $253.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.88 or 0.00040115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00047756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.80 or 0.00830946 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

