Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $54.39

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.39, but opened at $55.98. Vericel shares last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 497 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Vericel alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 672.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,079. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.