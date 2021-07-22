Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VTR opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -241.60, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.