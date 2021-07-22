Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sells $14,400.00 in Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 1,800 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $14,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Margaret Echerd sold 1,802 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $14,416.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00.

VXRT opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 70.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 95.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 110,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

